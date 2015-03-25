The World Meeting of Families Congress Philadelphia September 22-25, 2015.

World Meeting of Families Prayer

God and Father of us all,

in Jesus, your Son and our Savior,

you have made us

your sons and daughters

in the family of the Church.

May your grace and love

help our families

in every part of the world

be united to one another

in fidelity to the Gospel.

May the example of the Holy Family,

with the aid of your Holy Spirit,

guide all families, especially those most troubled,

to be homes of communion and prayer

and to always seek your truth and live in your love.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Jesus, Mary and Joseph, pray for us!

World Meeting of Families — Philadelphia 2015