Radiothon 2014

Loading Images



Holy Spirit Radio is a listener supported non-profit lay apostolate dedicated to spreading the Word of Jesus Christ to our listening audience via radio and the Internet. We rely mainly on your prayers to help ensure our success, but a few times a year we take the time to ask our valued listeners for their financial help so we can simply pay the bills. We appreciate any help, or prayers, that our listener can offer. We are also very grateful to our volunteers who help make every day a success.

Learn more about Holy Spirit Radio

Ways you can help