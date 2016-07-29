Archdiocese of Philadelphia Special Programming

This page is dedicated to special programming offered by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for our listening audience. Currently we are featuring the Year of Faith lecture series as well as the second annual Pro-Life Summit in Philadelphia.

The Year of Faith Lecture Series featured noted speakers on some of the most compelling topics related to Catholic faith and identity, and their engagement with the modern world. The series offered Catholics a deeper understanding of the true meaning of faith, its authentic content and its orientation towards the transformation of the world around us. To learn more about the year of faith visit Archdiocesan Year of Faith website.

To listen to any of the lectures click on the button for the lecture below.

__________________________________________

Professor Helen Alvare

Women’s Freedom and Religious Freedom: Collaboration or Clash?

Recorded Tuesday, May 14, 2013

__________________________________________

Professor Brad Gregory



Science vs. Religion? The Compatibility of Catholicism and the Natural Sciences

Thursday, September 12, 2013

__________________________________________

Ross Douthat

Themes from Bad Religion: How We Became a Nation of Heretics

Recorded Thursday, September 19, 2013

__________________________________________

Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap.

Fire Upon the Earth: A Call to Conversion and a New Evangelization

Recorded Tuesday, October 1, 2013

__________________________________________

The Second Annual Archdiocese of Philadelphia Pro-Life Summit

Recorded July 20, 2013