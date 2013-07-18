Holy Spirit Radio and EWTN are proud to bring you the events of World Youth Day, 2013 Live from Rio De Janeiro. Throughout the week we will offer special programming, with live coverage from Brazil. We hope you take time to join us!

Here is some of the special programming we have planned

Welcome Ceremony – Monday, July 22 at 2:45 PM ET

– Monday, July 22 at 2:45 PM ET Life on the Rock Special from Rio – Tuesday, July 23 at 11 AM ET

– Tuesday, July 23 at 11 AM ET Opening Mass – Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 PM ET & Wednesday July 24 at 12 AM ET

– Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 PM ET & Wednesday July 24 at 12 AM ET Mass at National Shrine of Aparecida – Wednesday, July 24 at 8:30 AM ET & Wed. July 24 at 9:30 PM ET

– Wednesday, July 24 at 8:30 AM ET & Wed. July 24 at 9:30 PM ET Opening of the “Polo de Atencao Integrada da Saude Mental” – Wed. July 24 at 5 PM ET

Tune in through Holy Spirit Radio, 1570 AM, 1420 AM or listen online! EWTN has also set up a special website with additional information, programming archives and much more! Visit http://www.ewtn.com/rio2013/