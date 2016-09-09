Radiothon 2017: A Celebration of Catholic Radio





September 20-22, 2017

We are celebrating over 18 years of Catholic Radio in Philadelphia! We are having a special radiothon featuring some of your favorite programs! Each day we will have locally produced Spirit in the Morning with Gary Zimak during its regular time from 7:00AM to 8:00AM, followed by the Mass. We will then have a special edition of Spirit in the Morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Gary has lined up guests from Catholic Answers and EWTN throughout the week. On Wednesday we will have Marie Joseph, Father Tym from the Shrine of Czestochowa. From 11:00AM to 6:00PM we will feature some of your favorite local hosts and the programming you love so much. The theme for Wednesday is “Catholic Education & the Faith Journey” featuring Mother Angelica, Father John Riccardo, Archbishop Fulton Sheen and The Journey Home. The theme for Thursday is “Catholic Radio Has the Answers” featuring Catholic Answers Live, Called to Communion, Pro-Life Weekly and local shows: Word of God & the Sunday Readings and Connected in the Spirit. The theme for Friday is Catholic Radio has the World Covered featuring The World Over, Vatican Radio as well as local programs The Kings Men and Deacon Dialogues.

Thank you for helping us spread the Good News! There are 3 ways to help us achieve our goal. First and foremost is your prayers! Second is simply tell a friend about Holy Spirit Radio. Third, if you can afford to, your financial assistance will help us achieve our goals.

Call us at 215-345-1570 to Pledge or Make Your Online Donation Below!

Please Select the Type of Donation

Click here to access the contents in your cart

After you submit the amount you will be taken to our secured server to complete the transaction.

One Time Donation

Enter Your One Time Donation Amount:

Monthly Donation

*Please note: You may change or cancel your monthly donation at any time for any reason. Monthly donations are continued on an ongoing basis unless we hear otherwise from you. To change or discontinue, simply send an email to 1570am@holyspiritradio.org, call or write to us using the above contact information.