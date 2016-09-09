Radiothon 2016

Our very own Gary Zimak from Following the Truth will be on the air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to take your calls, so tune in and join us in our effort to sow the seeds of faith, hope and love in the Philadelphia region and beyond through Catholic radio. Call us with your story of how Catholic radio has impacted your life!
Your support will help ensure the future of the church, by furthering our initiative to invest in new technology to reach your children and grandchildren through podcasting, smartphones and social media with the Good News of Jesus Christ. Partner today with Holy Spirit Radio in our mission to boldly proclaim the Truth of Jesus Christ!